Long payback for computer hacker who stole cash

An Eastern Cape man who hacked into the computer system of a financial broker and defrauded a client must pay back the money in instalments.

Raydson Lehlogonolo Ntsala, 35, was sentenced for fraud in the Gqeberha regional court on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the investigation was carried out by the unit's serious commercial crime investigation team.

“On November 7 2017, while the victim was in Germany visiting her daughter, Ntsala hacked the computer and sent an e-mail to the victim purporting to be her broker who had previously indicated he wanted to make an investment of R350,000 on her [the victim’s] behalf.

“The victim, upon receiving the e-mail requesting the authorisation of the amount previously agreed upon, authorised the amount of R350,000. Thereafter, the victim contacted the broker checking if everything was in order, but the broker had no knowledge about the investment. It was established that the broker’s e-mail was hacked.”

Ntsala was arrested in Rustenburg on January 28 2021. He was released on R2,000 bail. After a series of court appearances, Ntsala was convicted in October. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to three years' correctional supervision and instructed to pay back the money to the complainant, said Mgolodela.

“He must pay R10,000 immediately, thereafter R3,500 per month to the complainant until the R350,000 is paid in full.”

TimesLIVE