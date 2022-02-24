‘Mama, is there a piece of bread?’ – the desperate cry of SA’s hungry children

Renewed efforts to ensure food security throughout the life cycle of a child — beginning with maternity protection for pregnant and breastfeeding women — are needed to stem the challenges of child hunger.

A new research report by the Black Sash released on Thursday makes this recommendation in relation to the findings.

The report found the child social grant (CSG) is insufficient to support a single mother and child, child malnutrition rates are high and caregivers understand the need for nutrient-dense food, but are unable to afford it and are forced into choices that violate their fundamental rights, such as deciding whether to feed their child or educate them.

The report, titled “Children, Social Assistance and Food Security”, lays out a heartbreaking narrative on how the country’s poorest children are starving and how mothers are going without food to shield children from hunger.

The research team, led by researchers Dr Chantell Witten of the University of the Free State and Dr Wanga Zembe of the SA Medical Research Council, said chronic malnutrition has been a long-standing public health challenge. More than 12-million children benefit from the R460 CSG, which is below the food poverty line (set at R744,96 per person per month), and a quarter of the country’s children are stunted.