Minimal increase in old age grant won't cover basic care needs of SA's elderly, says Tafta

The Association for the Aged (Tafta) warned on Thursday that the R95 increase in the old age grant will fail to meet basic care needs of the elderly.

This comes after finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced a 5% increase for the grant in his budget speech on Wednesday.

Tafta CEO Femada Shamam said: “Despite the R95 increase, we are bracing ourselves for continued demand on our services. The reality is an increasing number of older people are in need of care, protection and support.”

Tafta operates care facilities for the aged in KwaZulu-Natal.

Shamam was speaking at a gathering of sector experts in Johannesburg, where the national department of social development is in discussions to develop a national strategy on ageing, aimed at improving the quality of life of the aged.

“We hope that in coming together in this forum, we will find a way forward to enable older people to live a life of meaning and purpose,” Shamam said.