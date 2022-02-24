Another suspect arrested in connection with Rosettenville police shoot-out
24 February 2022 - 06:24
Gauteng police have arrested another suspect in connection with a shoot-out with law-enforcement agencies after a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Rosettenville, community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said.
Eight suspects died during the incident and 10 were arrested.
“The latest suspect [arrested in Thembisa] is believed to be the one who shot at the police helicopter,” said Mazibuko on her official Twitter account.
R4 x1, Dashproon and R5x 2 also recovered. pic.twitter.com/FPRrLtMeqt— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) February 23, 2022
The man was found in possession of four rifles, ammunition, police and G4S vests, an R4 and two R5s, the MEC said.
