Another suspect arrested in connection with Rosettenville police shoot-out

Gauteng police have arrested another suspect in connection with a shoot-out with law-enforcement agencies after a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Rosettenville, community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said.

Eight suspects died during the incident and 10 were arrested.

“The latest suspect [arrested in Thembisa] is believed to be the one who shot at the police helicopter,” said Mazibuko on her official Twitter account.