South Africa

Another suspect arrested in connection with Rosettenville police shoot-out

24 February 2022 - 06:24
The wall around a house in Friars Hill Road in Rosettenville which suspected CIT robbers were using as a hideout. Bullet holes and pink markers on the pavement are all that remain after a fierce gun battle between the robbers and police on Monday.
The wall around a house in Friars Hill Road in Rosettenville which suspected CIT robbers were using as a hideout. Bullet holes and pink markers on the pavement are all that remain after a fierce gun battle between the robbers and police on Monday.
Image: Alex Patrick

Gauteng police have arrested another suspect in connection with a shoot-out with law-enforcement agencies after a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Rosettenville, community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said.

Eight suspects died during the incident and 10 were arrested.

“The latest suspect [arrested in Thembisa] is believed to be the one who shot at the police helicopter,” said Mazibuko on her official Twitter account.

The man was found in possession of four rifles, ammunition, police and G4S vests, an R4 and two R5s, the MEC said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE :

Ten in court for fatal Rosettenville mayhem

Ten suspects in the Rosettenville, Johannesburg, shoot-out with police have appeared in court.
News
15 hours ago

As the gunfire fades in Rosettenville, residents speak out after fatal battle

“The only thing left in me is fear. I told my son that day that life is short,” said a witness to the shootout.
News
1 day ago

No cops linked to Rosettenville gang and officer did not die: Ipid ‘corrects allegations’

The police watchdog agency retracted information issued previously that two officers were among the suspects on the run after fleeing the scene.
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘These laws will protect everyone equally’ — Motsoaledi defends job quotas for ... South Africa
  2. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa
  3. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa
  4. ‘I crushed his head with a rock’: Tshwane ‘serial killer’ had no mercy after ... South Africa
  5. Passenger bust with ‘cocaine in luggage, heroin in shoes’ at Cape Town ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...