South Africa

Omicron BA.2 sub-variant more infectious but no more severe — Africa CDC

24 February 2022 - 12:39 By Alexander Winning and Estelle Shirbon
Although SA is over the peak of its Omicron wave, its daily number of new infections has stabilised at about 3,000 per day, a higher level than that seen at the tail end of previous waves of Covid-19 infections.
Although SA is over the peak of its Omicron wave, its daily number of new infections has stabilised at about 3,000 per day, a higher level than that seen at the tail end of previous waves of Covid-19 infections.
Image: 123RF/PHONLAMAIPHOTO

The Omicron BA.2 sub-variant of Covid-19 appears to be more infectious than the original BA.1 sub-variant, but does not cause more severe disease, the head of Africa's top public health body said on Thursday, citing data from SA.

“SA is reporting that it is more transmissible than the BA.1 variant, but the severity seems to be the same,” said Dr John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

SA was one of the first countries to detect the Omicron variant which has since swept around the globe and become dominant in most places.

Though SA is over the peak of its Omicron wave, new infections have stabilised at about 3,000 a day, a higher level than that seen at the tail end of previous waves of Covid-19 infections.

Nkengasong said the trend may be linked to the BA.2 sub-variant, but did not elaborate.

Reuters

MORE:

Are people on immunosuppressive drugs more susceptible to severe Covid-19?

Research has found those who take immunosuppressive drugs do not fare worse than others, on average, when hospitalised with Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

Covid-19: 3,118 cases and 110 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

There were 3,118 new Covid-19 cases and 110 deaths recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Wednesday.
News
17 hours ago

Ugandans could face fines, jail for refusing Covid-19 jab under proposed law

Uganda plans to impose fines on people who refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who fail to pay could be sent to prison under a new ...
News
23 hours ago

DUT to meet SRC after students camp outside campus overnight over Covid-19 vaccine policy

The Durban University of Technology says students who don't want to take the Covid-19 vaccine have options that will allow them to continue their ...
News
19 hours ago

Queen cancels virtual meeting as mild Covid-19 symptoms persist

Queen Elizabeth will miss a planned virtual engagement on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘These laws will protect everyone equally’ — Motsoaledi defends job quotas for ... South Africa
  2. SA authorities seize property of Zimbabwean vice-president's estranged wife ... Africa
  3. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa
  4. ‘I crushed his head with a rock’: Tshwane ‘serial killer’ had no mercy after ... South Africa
  5. Passenger bust with ‘cocaine in luggage, heroin in shoes’ at Cape Town ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...