'Only sporadic cases' — Gauteng health department says no typhoid fever outbreak in the province

The Gauteng department of health says there is no typhoid fever outbreak in the province. It urged residents, however, to observe hygiene measures to prevent possible infection.

Dr Chika Asomugha, senior medical adviser in the department, said the province usually has sporadic cases of typhoid fever throughout the year, though they don't amount to an outbreak.

He said people who are at an increased risk of infection are those who live in areas where there is no access to clean drinking water and sanitation.

“You acquire typhoid disease when you consume contaminated foods, usually fruits and vegetables. To prevent typhoid, you must wash your hands with soap at all times, the same thing we have been doing with Covid-19. We should also wash our fruits and vegetables before we consume them,” he said.