South Africa

'Ramaphosa shouldn't even dare to interfere' — SA reacts to Ukraine and Russia conflict

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
24 February 2022 - 10:25
International relations minister Naledi Pandor has called for calm and peaceful negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/File

South Africans have flooded social media to join in the global reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Putin claimed the move was to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and said there was a need to “demilitarise” the country. Ukraine labelled it an "act of war".

This comes amid a dispute over areas within Ukraine. Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine this week, further fuelling the conflict between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists.

He said Russia has no plans to occupy Ukraine — a claim that has been met with scepticism by Western leaders who have warned of an invasion by Russia for several weeks.

US President Joe Biden called it an “unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces”.

The SA government issued a statement on Wednesday saying it was “concerned about the ongoing tensions on the Ukraine and Russia border, a situation if allowed to further deteriorate could have regional and global ramifications”.

"The world does not need another war as that will result in death and destruction, hence our call for enhanced diplomacy.” it added.

“All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict.

“The United Nations Security Council [UNSC] is the body given the mandate for maintenance of international peace and security and it must exercise its role fully. As SA, we believe all the issues of concern to any of the parties must be addressed in inclusive talks led by the UNSC,” added international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor.

The conflict topped the SA Twitter trends list on Thursday morning, with South Africans weighing in.

Many said the government should not get involved in the conflict, while others asked how South Africans in Ukraine would be helped.

