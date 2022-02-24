'Ramaphosa shouldn't even dare to interfere' — SA reacts to Ukraine and Russia conflict
South Africans have flooded social media to join in the global reaction to Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering a “special military operation” in Ukraine.
Putin claimed the move was to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and said there was a need to “demilitarise” the country. Ukraine labelled it an "act of war".
This comes amid a dispute over areas within Ukraine. Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine this week, further fuelling the conflict between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists.
He said Russia has no plans to occupy Ukraine — a claim that has been met with scepticism by Western leaders who have warned of an invasion by Russia for several weeks.
US President Joe Biden called it an “unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces”.
The SA government issued a statement on Wednesday saying it was “concerned about the ongoing tensions on the Ukraine and Russia border, a situation if allowed to further deteriorate could have regional and global ramifications”.
"The world does not need another war as that will result in death and destruction, hence our call for enhanced diplomacy.” it added.
“All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict.
“The United Nations Security Council [UNSC] is the body given the mandate for maintenance of international peace and security and it must exercise its role fully. As SA, we believe all the issues of concern to any of the parties must be addressed in inclusive talks led by the UNSC,” added international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor.
The conflict topped the SA Twitter trends list on Thursday morning, with South Africans weighing in.
Many said the government should not get involved in the conflict, while others asked how South Africans in Ukraine would be helped.
Ramaphosa shouldn’t even dare to interfere. South Africa has enough problems on its own #Putin #Ukraine #PutSouthAficansFirst 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uCJooutKYn— 🇿🇦Chubby Short Ninja RELOADED. (@BugaDaDj) February 24, 2022
South Africa Launching it’s attack on Ukraine pic.twitter.com/OycfkdbIV5— 𝕱𝖗𝖆𝖓𝐤 𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖆𝖘♰ (@willycactus_) February 24, 2022
Like South Africa can’t help Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Palestine or Afghanistan.— Louw.Eth (@eastsidelouw) February 24, 2022
I don’t see why Ramaphosa should involve himself in Ukraine.
@DIRCO_ZA @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa— VONI (@Rivoningo_C) February 24, 2022
How do you plan on extracting South Africans that are stuck in Ukraine right now??
South African government must pull away from BRICS since Russia has invaded Ukraine ..This is war..u cannot be an Allie with a Bully..Putin is Trash!! @PresidencyZA— PeNYarTos (@PeNYartos) February 24, 2022
Imagine someone from South Africa busy blaming Putin and starting a pray for Ukraine tag pic.twitter.com/mcKIonqecv— BongweD. (@bongwe_ncube) February 24, 2022
South Africa should just stay out of the conflict in the Ukraine and look at our internal problems.— Fabian Watson (@nellaf21) February 24, 2022
Someone in South Africa is busy thinking of starting a Space chat about Russia-Ukraine— uBhungane (@Boet_Themba) February 24, 2022
😂😂They must stay in South Africa they can't even keep our borders secure how can we help ukraine 😂😂😂we must keep our mouths closed before he sends cele and those round army officers— The Prince of the Ocean (@theshlyndalynp) February 22, 2022
