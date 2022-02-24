Riky Rick's death is a reminder of the 'tigers don't cry' mentality in society, says Sadag

The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) says rapper Riky Rick's death is a reminder that SA is living in an epidemic of mental health difficulties “with what seems to be never ending waves of suicide”.

The 34-year-old rap star died in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

His family said: “The family of SA artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon [Wednesday] confirmed his untimely passing. Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado, 34, passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg.”

Sadag deputy board chair and clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele said Riky Rick's death “must be a powerful reminder of the important and life saving conversation about the problem of suicide in society. No-one should be next, let’s talk and let us help”.

“Escaping the pain, grief and distress that many people look to suicide for does not need to cost one’s life. Instead, through skilled help, you can escape your distress and save a life.