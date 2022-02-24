Riky Rick's death is a reminder of the 'tigers don't cry' mentality in society, says Sadag
The SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) says rapper Riky Rick's death is a reminder that SA is living in an epidemic of mental health difficulties “with what seems to be never ending waves of suicide”.
The 34-year-old rap star died in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
His family said: “The family of SA artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon [Wednesday] confirmed his untimely passing. Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado, 34, passed away in the early hours of this morning (February 23) in Johannesburg.”
Sadag deputy board chair and clinical psychologist Zamo Mbele said Riky Rick's death “must be a powerful reminder of the important and life saving conversation about the problem of suicide in society. No-one should be next, let’s talk and let us help”.
“Escaping the pain, grief and distress that many people look to suicide for does not need to cost one’s life. Instead, through skilled help, you can escape your distress and save a life.
“Suicide is complex and most of the time there’s not a single event, cause or factor that leads someone to take their own life, it’s often a combination of individual, societal and community factors that contribute to the risk of suicide.”
Sadag's Nkini Phasha said the reality “is that the 'the tigers don't cry' phenomenon is rife in our society which drives men to suffer in silence”.
“The recent suicides by men, in particular, tells us we have a huge problem in our society.
“Suicide is a tragic consequence of untreated mental illness. We, as men, must learn to accept that we’re human and that mental health is a real medical condition. It’s not a sign of weakness. We must talk more and seek the professional help that’s available. One life lost is too many.”
Sadag encouraged people feeling “triggered” by the news, or social media and press to take time away from social media and online platforms as a way to protect and look after their mental health.
For help, call Sadag's suicide helpline 0800-567-567, Sadag helplines 0800-456-789 / 0800-21-22-23/ 0800-70-80-90 or SMS 31393 or www.sadag.org.
