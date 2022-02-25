Food struggle: Whales are much skinnier, having fewer calves

Research manager at the Whale Unit Dr Els Vermeulen explained: “Since commercial whaling stopped, the recovery of the southern right whale population was a great conservation success story. However, the science is telling us is as these marine mammals are coming under renewed pressure from a more modern problem likely linked to climate change. Over the past decade, we have been finding the whales are getting thinner, are calving less often and are leaving their breeding grounds earlier.”

In October last year, a three-day aerial survey from Nature’s Valley to Muizenberg counted 414 whales, among them 191 mother-and-calf pairs mainly between De Hoop Nature Reserve and Walker Bay near Hermanus. This number is higher than recorded in 2019 and 2020 but remains well below what is regarded as normal.

In addition, since 2009 the number of unaccompanied adults (males, resting females and receptive females) has been noticeably lower, indicating non-calving southern right whales are not migrating to the SA coast as readily as they used to in years before.

“We believe this lack of energy reserves lies at the basis of the increased calving intervals and a reduced migration towards our shores of the non-calving individuals,” said Vermeulen.

“To understand the dynamics behind this, we need to continue our ongoing research.”

Craig Smith of the WWF said: “There is no doubt we are experiencing major changes in our oceans as a result of climate change, which in turn could have severe implications for marine species and livelihoods. We need to understand these changes better to allow for improved forecasting and building of resilience for people and marine ecosystems. To this end southern right whales may prove to be a very useful indicator for changes in our oceans.”

He said he supports advocates of reduced greenhouse gas emissions to ensure “the iconic southern right whale can continue to thrive along our coastline”.

TimesLIVE