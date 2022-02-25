Food struggle: Whales are much skinnier, having fewer calves
Cleaner environment vital as climate change affects ocean food supplies
SA’s southern right whales are growing thinner and are calving less often due to a reduction in their food supplies.
This is attributed to the effects of climate change on the oceans by researchers from World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) SA and the University of Pretoria’s Mammal Research Institute Whale Unit.
“A worrying trend is whale mothers also appear to be leaving SA breeding areas earlier than usual, which could be having a negative effect on the chances of calf survival,” they said.
“Southern right whales rely heavily on their foraging success and stored energy supplies to support their reproduction and migration. Their body condition, or ‘fatness’, is extremely important to ensure successful pregnancy and calf rearing.
“Recent research has shown southern right whale mothers have decreased in body condition by 24% since the late 1980s, clearly indicating their feeding is less successful.”
Until about a decade ago, southern right whales had made a remarkable recovery from commercial whaling, said the report. However, warming oceans and consequent changes to ocean processes appear to be having a negative impact on available food supply. This is having a noticeable impact on the number of whales visiting SA shores.
Research manager at the Whale Unit Dr Els Vermeulen explained: “Since commercial whaling stopped, the recovery of the southern right whale population was a great conservation success story. However, the science is telling us is as these marine mammals are coming under renewed pressure from a more modern problem likely linked to climate change. Over the past decade, we have been finding the whales are getting thinner, are calving less often and are leaving their breeding grounds earlier.”
In October last year, a three-day aerial survey from Nature’s Valley to Muizenberg counted 414 whales, among them 191 mother-and-calf pairs mainly between De Hoop Nature Reserve and Walker Bay near Hermanus. This number is higher than recorded in 2019 and 2020 but remains well below what is regarded as normal.
In addition, since 2009 the number of unaccompanied adults (males, resting females and receptive females) has been noticeably lower, indicating non-calving southern right whales are not migrating to the SA coast as readily as they used to in years before.
“We believe this lack of energy reserves lies at the basis of the increased calving intervals and a reduced migration towards our shores of the non-calving individuals,” said Vermeulen.
“To understand the dynamics behind this, we need to continue our ongoing research.”
Craig Smith of the WWF said: “There is no doubt we are experiencing major changes in our oceans as a result of climate change, which in turn could have severe implications for marine species and livelihoods. We need to understand these changes better to allow for improved forecasting and building of resilience for people and marine ecosystems. To this end southern right whales may prove to be a very useful indicator for changes in our oceans.”
He said he supports advocates of reduced greenhouse gas emissions to ensure “the iconic southern right whale can continue to thrive along our coastline”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.