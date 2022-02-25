Protesters barricade Durban highway

Lillkan said the area was a no-go zone and it remained unclear what the reason for the protest was.

Police have been asked for comment.

Earlier, a truck had been used to block the R102 between Mandeni and Gingindlovu in northern KZN. The scene has been cleared, according to local authorities.

On Thursday, All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) secretary-general Sifiso Nyathi confirmed to TimesLIVE that some drivers were planning a shutdown on Sunday, February 27, over the hiring of foreign truck drivers.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE