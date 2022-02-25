South Africa

Protesters barricade Durban highway

25 February 2022 - 10:32
The Hans Dettman highway, south of Durban, was barricaded by protesters on Friday.
Image: Supplied

The Hans Dettman highway between Chatsworth and Pinetown, south of Durban, has been barricaded by protesters. 

Shallcross CPF chair Mahendra Lillkan said the road had been blocked from Higginson Highway to the exit before Wiltshire Road and the Northdene intersection. 

‼️If you are traveling in the vicinity of Hans Dettman, please be on high alert as there is currently protest action in this area. #ProSecure #protectingthecountry

Posted by Pro Secure on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Lillkan said the area was a no-go zone and it remained unclear what the reason for the protest was. 

Police have been asked for comment. 

Earlier, a truck had been used to block the R102 between Mandeni and Gingindlovu in northern KZN. The scene has been cleared, according to local authorities. 

On Thursday, All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) secretary-general Sifiso Nyathi confirmed to TimesLIVE that some drivers were planning a shutdown on Sunday, February 27, over the hiring of foreign truck drivers.

This is a developing story

