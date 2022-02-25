South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

The state of disaster will be scrapped soon, so how will government then manage Covid-19?

25 February 2022 - 07:00
Health minister Joe Phaahla has reassured South Africans that the government will continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
New regulations set to replace the national state of disaster are being formulated by various government departments — led by the health department — to ensure continued management of Covid-19.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said on Thursday government was close to finalising the changes which will be presented to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and other stakeholders before they are made public. 

Phaahla was speaking at a social cluster media briefing.

“Various departments are working on alternative measures to exit the state of disaster. We are working on our health regulations, making sure that we have enough protection measures through the National Health Act and its regulations to replace the Disaster Management Act.”

Phaahla said the alternative regulations will cover surveillance and control of notifiable diseases, adherence to public health measures at points of entry and environmental health.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced the government was working on ending the state of disaster as vaccines were widely available.

Last month, Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extended the state of disaster until March 15, exactly two years after it was initially introduced. 

