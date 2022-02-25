'They came when it was quiet': Soldiers a no-show at height of July unrest, say Gauteng community leaders

“We have the barracks [just outside Soweto], but we did not see soldiers there. They came two or three days afterwards — only when it was quiet,” said Tshidi Madisakoane from the Baduli Bahlali non-profit organisation in Soweto.

Benjamin Chisare, a community leader from Alexandra, said: “The military was deployed [to Alexandra] three days after [the start of the looting]. The military presence was there to implement oppression. We had to be locked up in our homes. It frustrated us.”

Themba Makhubela, also of Baduli Bahlali, said it was painful to see the defeated and outnumbered police officers who arrived at the scenes of crime.

“It was a bad scene looking at men in blue standing there while they witnessed crime being committed in front of them,” Makhubela said.

It appeared as though the police had received instruction to “stand down” and not act against looters.

“They would park their van and observe.”

He witnessed the start of the looting at Diepkloof Mall, where initially only one police van with two officers had been deployed to the scene which was threatening to boil over.

About five personnel from a security company had tried to also protect the mall, but they were outnumbered.

“As a leader [I believed] police must act without fear or favour, but we felt powerless too,” he said.