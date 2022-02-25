South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

To start at 12:30

25 February 2022 - 12:20 By TimesLIVE

The Life Esidimeni inquest stands as a crucial accountability process for a national tragedy that ought never to have happened and should never happen again. 

For the bereaved families to receive closure and justice, the court needs to get into the meat of what happened when mental health patients were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities to unprepared NGOs, and who should be held accountable for the deaths.

READ MORE :

RECORDED | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

The Life Esidimeni inquest stands as a crucial accountability process for a national tragedy that ought never to have happened and should never ...
News
2 days ago

RECORDED | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

The Life Esidimeni inquest stands as a crucial accountability process for a national tragedy that ought never to have happened and should never ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Ramaphosa shouldn't even dare to interfere' — SA reacts to Ukraine and Russia ... South Africa
  2. KZN police verifying claims of possible weekend looting of Massmart stores South Africa
  3. Home-schooled Durban girl scores world’s highest marks for accounting and ... South Africa
  4. Passenger bust with ‘cocaine in luggage, heroin in shoes’ at Cape Town ... South Africa
  5. Snake catcher on the mend after being bitten twice by black mamba South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...