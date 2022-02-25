WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues
To start at 12:30
25 February 2022 - 12:20
The Life Esidimeni inquest stands as a crucial accountability process for a national tragedy that ought never to have happened and should never happen again.
For the bereaved families to receive closure and justice, the court needs to get into the meat of what happened when mental health patients were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities to unprepared NGOs, and who should be held accountable for the deaths.
