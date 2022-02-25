WATCH LIVE | National investigative hearing into the July unrest

During the month of July 2021, unrest broke out and swept through the country, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The impact of the unrest and its associated activities have been devastating for the country’s economy, which has already been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and further attributed huge financial losses to businesses - small, medium and large - some of which will not be able to recover and re-trade resulting in wide scale job losses.

The unrest accordingly exacerbated, amongst other things, inequality between certain communities, unemployment levels, poverty, hunger, and food insecurity.