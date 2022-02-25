WATCH LIVE | National investigative hearing into the July unrest
25 February 2022 - 10:37
During the month of July 2021, unrest broke out and swept through the country, especially in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
The impact of the unrest and its associated activities have been devastating for the country’s economy, which has already been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and further attributed huge financial losses to businesses - small, medium and large - some of which will not be able to recover and re-trade resulting in wide scale job losses.
The unrest accordingly exacerbated, amongst other things, inequality between certain communities, unemployment levels, poverty, hunger, and food insecurity.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.