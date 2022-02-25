WATCH LIVE | Rosettenville heist media briefing
25 February 2022 - 11:57
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela is briefing the portfolio committee on community safety on Monday's operation in Rosettenville, which led to the arrest of suspected cash-in-transit robbers and the fatal shooting of eight suspects.
TimesLIVE
