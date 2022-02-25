South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Rosettenville heist media briefing

25 February 2022 - 11:57 By TimesLIVE

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela is briefing the portfolio committee on community safety on Monday's operation in Rosettenville, which led to the arrest of suspected cash-in-transit robbers and the fatal shooting of eight suspects. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Another suspect arrested in connection with Rosettenville police shoot-out

The latest suspect to be arrested is believed to be the one who shot at the police helicopter.
News
1 day ago

Ten in court for fatal Rosettenville mayhem

Ten suspects in the Rosettenville, Johannesburg, shoot-out with police have appeared in court.
News
1 day ago

Rosettenville shoot-out — from injuries to arrests, here’s everything you should know

Here's everything you should know about the Rosettenville shoot-out.
News
1 day ago
