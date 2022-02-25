'Which South Africa?' — Government urged not to get involved in deadly Russia and Ukraine conflict

Citizens have flooded social media asking “Which South Africa” the government was referring to when it demanded that Russia “immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine”.

Tensions that have been brewing for years boiled over this week when Russian president Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Putin claimed the move was to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and said there was a need to “demilitarise” the country. Ukraine said it was an “act of war”.

Attacks from Russia on several Ukranian cities by air, land and sea followed as the West scrambled to impose harsher sanctions on Putin and his country.

Ukraine claimed well over a hundred Ukranian military and civilians had been killed in the conflict and there were over 800 Russian casualities.

As dozens of world leaders condemned the attacks, the SA department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) called on Russia to withdraw in line with the UN Charter.