Cops must pay R275,000 to man they locked up when he refused to give them R10,000

Boccaccio Nhlapo was watching TV at home when seven police officers looking for a bribe arrived and turned his life upside down.

Just over two years later, Nhlapo has been awarded damages of R275,000 for unlawful arrest and detention, an unlawful search of his Gauteng home and unlawful seizure of his vehicle.

Johannesburg high court judge Susannah Cowen said Kagiso police officers violated “multiple constitutional rights which lie at the core of our bill of rights”.

In her judgment on Wednesday, she said: “This occurred in a manner which entailed sustained harassment and an abuse of power by the persons entrusted to protect our society, understandably resulting in a profound loss of trust of the police and a sense of abuse.

“That a bribe was solicited and the plaintiff’s vehicle retained ... without justification are, in my view, seriously aggravating features.”

The police argued that damages of R80,000 were adequate, but Cowen said: “The award must reflect the collective condemnation of our society of conduct of this sort which goes beyond illegality and seriously undermines the rule of law, corroding the systems we rely upon to protect us.”