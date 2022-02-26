WATCH | Hundreds gather in Klawer for funeral of murdered Jerobejin, 13

Before going to the hall, community members gathered outside the Van Wyk family home and formed a guard of honour to welcome his body. A family prayer was offered.

Among the mourners was Pastor Jan Nel, who said he was there to “cry with the family”.

“The boy's murder has affected all of us. We are all hurt ... we are not coping. I don't how the mother is coping if we can't even cope. The atmosphere has been very tense and we are suffering since his murder.”

Zoeron Stevens said as a mother she felt broken. “I feel sad. What happened here is terrible. As a mother myself I feel his mother's sadness. This could have happened to my child. So we are here to stand with the mother, who used to be my friend at some point. We all feel pain.”