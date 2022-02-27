Art piece honours those who died in Netcare chopper tragedy at height of Covid-19 pandemic

In the space between two large, grassed banks, shielding the view of the surrounding farms and highway directing one’s gaze inward, creating a sense of focus and quiet lies a newly unveiled memorial near Winterton in KwaZulu-Natal.

The art piece, situated on land bought by Netcare, was created by artist Marco Cianfanelli, who worked in consultation with the families whose loved ones were killed in a helicopter tragedy just over a year ago.

The crash site is now home to a memorial commemorating the legacy of those who died when a Netcare 911 emergency helicopter crashed last year. The design of granite, concrete, earthworks and landscaping, and living components of seeded wild grasses and six indigenous wild olive trees was unveiled in a poignant and private ceremony earlier this week.

More than 100 family members and close friends from across the country attended the memorial to lay wreaths at the site and speak in loving memory of their loved ones.

Dr Curnick Siyabonga Mahlangu, a cardiothoracic surgeon; Mpho Xaba, a specialist theatre nurse for cardiothoracic and transplant; Sinjin Joshua Farrance, an advanced life support paramedic at Netcare 911; anaesthetist Dr Kgopotso Rudolf Mononyane and pilot Mark Stoxreiter died on January 21 last year. They were on a mercy mission to fetch a Covid-19 patient in Durban when the helicopter crashed in Winterton.