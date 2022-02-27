Art piece honours those who died in Netcare chopper tragedy at height of Covid-19 pandemic
In the space between two large, grassed banks, shielding the view of the surrounding farms and highway directing one’s gaze inward, creating a sense of focus and quiet lies a newly unveiled memorial near Winterton in KwaZulu-Natal.
The art piece, situated on land bought by Netcare, was created by artist Marco Cianfanelli, who worked in consultation with the families whose loved ones were killed in a helicopter tragedy just over a year ago.
The crash site is now home to a memorial commemorating the legacy of those who died when a Netcare 911 emergency helicopter crashed last year. The design of granite, concrete, earthworks and landscaping, and living components of seeded wild grasses and six indigenous wild olive trees was unveiled in a poignant and private ceremony earlier this week.
More than 100 family members and close friends from across the country attended the memorial to lay wreaths at the site and speak in loving memory of their loved ones.
Dr Curnick Siyabonga Mahlangu, a cardiothoracic surgeon; Mpho Xaba, a specialist theatre nurse for cardiothoracic and transplant; Sinjin Joshua Farrance, an advanced life support paramedic at Netcare 911; anaesthetist Dr Kgopotso Rudolf Mononyane and pilot Mark Stoxreiter died on January 21 last year. They were on a mercy mission to fetch a Covid-19 patient in Durban when the helicopter crashed in Winterton.
Dr Richard Friedland, CEO, of Netcare said the company secured two hectares of land to preserve the site and design a memorial in a respectful and inclusive manner, ensuring all families were consulted and their guidance sought.
“We have erected this memorial to remember and to reflect on the exceptional lives of these individuals bearing witness to the extraordinary contribution that they each made in their own unique way. This space, this memorial, stands as a significant, and eternal symbol and reminder to all of us that these individuals lived and died as heroes,” Friedland said.
“This horrific tragedy occurred during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when healthcare workers across our country stood on the front lines ... To recognise and pay tribute to all healthcare workers, across all sectors in SA, both in the private and public sectors, and with the permission of the families, they too have been included in the memorial.”
Cianfanelli said: “Incorporating natural materials and processes, the memorial is intended to be in harmony with the surrounding land, yet resolute in the marking of what has disrupted it. It leaves an indelible scar.”
He said the memorial, set on an expanse of gently sloping farmland, formed a concrete path following the helicopter’s flight trajectory on that tragic day “in a ritual of memory, of confronting what has transpired”. The land in front is excavated in the shape of the African continent, echoing burn mark left on the veld when the helicopter wreckage set the grass ablaze.
The central path leads to the crash impact site marked by a large concrete oval with lines radiating from the central axis. The concrete is shaped to offer spaces for commemorative trees, benches and granite texts.
