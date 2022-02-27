Horror crash kills 19 family members in North West

A head-on crash between a Toyota Quantum and a truck in North West has claimed the lives of 19 family members.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation said the accident will be investigated by its crash and reconstruction unit.

“The RTMC is sending investigators to the scene to establish the exact cause of the crash. All we know at this stage is that it happened around 9.30pm near Schweizer-Reneke in North West and involved a truck and Quantum minibus,” said RTMC spokesperson, Simon Zwane.

Zwane said more details will be known later.