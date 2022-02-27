Police foil attempt by truck drivers to block N3 in Spruitview area

An attempt by truck drivers to block the N3 highway in the Spruitview area in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, was foiled on Sunday afternoon.

Kobeli Mokheseng of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) said a complaint of trucks blocking the freeway was received just before 2pm.

“When we sent out our EMPD officers they found that the SA Police Service was on site and they were clearing the scene.

"It seems like truck drivers were making an attempt to close the N3 freeway between Leondale and Heidelberg. But they didn’t succeed because law enforcement was nearby and they attended to it,” he said.

Mokheseng was unaware of the truck drivers' grievances as the EMPD did not interview them.

On Friday All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied SA (ATDF ASA) secretary-general Sifiso Nyathi confirmed that some drivers were planning a shutdown on Sunday over the hiring of foreign truck drivers.

The N2 and N3 highways have been targeted in past protests.

TimesLIVE