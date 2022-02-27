South Africa

Shocking school stats revealed: Almost 160,000 pupils did not return to public schools this year

And these numbers exclude Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga who were still 'validating' their figures

Prega Govender Journalist
27 February 2022 - 12:58
Almost 160,000 pupils did not return to school this year.
Almost 160,000 pupils did not return to school this year.
Image: 123RF/Pay Less Images

A shocking total of 158,888 pupils in seven provinces have not returned to class this year.

This figure — 50,228 primary school and 108,660 secondary school pupils — was revealed by basic education minister, Angie Motshekga, to teacher unions, governing body associations and professional associations on Saturday.

Possible pupil dropout figures for the Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga were not available as these provinces were still “validating” the figures.

Providing a progress report on schools’ return to daily attendance, Motshekga advised that the statistics must be treated “with caution” because some of these pupils may still return.

According to a slide presentation, some pupils are learning from home or may have gone to private schools or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvet) colleges.

Grades with the highest number of pupils who did not return include grades 7 (9,029), 10 (40,393) and 11 (28,817).

Grades with the highest number of pupils who did not return include grades 7, 10 and 11.

A staggering 53,418 of the 108,660 high school pupils who did not return were from Limpopo while the second highest number was from KwaZulu-Natal (27,361).

The strategies being employed by provinces to track and readmit learners who dropped out include:

  • Advocacy campaigns in the Free State, Mpumalanga, North West and the Western Cape to inform pupils to return to school;
  • Schools in North West were advised to give preference to pupils who had dropped out of school;
  • KwaZulu-Natal and North West using WhatsApp groups to encourage parents to ensure pupils who dropped out return to school;
  • Engaging parents in the Free State and Western Cape; and
  • Collaborating with unions and making use of community radio stations.

Motshekga said among the provinces that provided figures, North West and Western Cape had 700 pupils in special schools who did not return.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the highest number of schools that did not return to full daily attendance were from Gauteng.

Of the 261 schools in eight provinces that did not return to full attendance, 154 were from Gauteng. The Eastern Cape was still “validating” figures.

Curro teacher loses court bid to block vaccination mandate

A teacher at Curro has lost her high court bid to stop the independent school network from implementing a mandatory Covid vaccination policy.
News
13 hours ago

All schools in the Free State and Limpopo returned to daily attendance.

At least 126 of the 261 schools that did not return to full attendance were from township and urban areas.

She said the reasons why some schools did not return to daily attendance included:

  • Schools damaged by storms in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal;
  • Shortage of floor space or overcrowding in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, the Northern Cape, North West and the Western Cape;
  • Shortage of resources, for example furniture or learning teacher support materials;
  • Shortage of hostel accommodation and renovations and construction of extra classrooms in North West;
  • Shortage of educators due to the increased learner enrolment in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Northern Cape;
  • Additional pupils accepted due to a large influx of pupil applications in January in Gauteng and the Western Cape; and
  • Schools in Gauteng did not inform all pupils about the full return to daily attendance.

Motshekga said mobile classrooms were procured to assist schools to ease overcrowding as well as the provision of additional educators in Gauteng, the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

‘Mama is there a piece of bread?’: the plight of SA’s starving children

Black Sash research report finds the R460 child social grant is not enough to stave off malnutrition and hunger
News
2 days ago

On the question of unplaced grade 1 and 8 pupils, 184 grade 1 pupils in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape and 1,015 grade 8 pupils in the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape have not been placed.

She said 456 teachers and 2,298 pupils had contracted Covid-19 since the beginning of the academic year.

Three teachers in the Western Cape have died of Covid-19 related complications.

Motshekga’s presentation also revealed there were 9,969 teaching posts that had not been filled as at February 11.

“This figure does not reflect a true picture because in some provinces vacant posts had been temporarily closed and records had not been updated.”

READ MORE

‘Our daily bread’: the cane still does the talking in SA classrooms

SACE confirms most complaints it receives are for corporal punishment as video of KZN assault goes viral
News
3 days ago

Surplus teachers caught in crossfire between department and governing bodies

The way the teachers are being redeployed in KZN ignores the law, say the school governing bodies
News
5 days ago

Panyaza Lesufi says education department will root out racism ‘whether people like it or not’

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says children must never be afraid of going to school because they will be discriminated against and made to ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Curro teacher loses court bid to block vaccination mandate News
  2. ‘Our daily bread’: the cane still does the talking in SA classrooms News
  3. Vaccine mandates: it’s not all about you, Makhanda Against Mandates News
  4. Oh by the way, your daughter was assaulted today, school tells dad News
  5. 'Violent reaction' from parents over teacher's alleged rape of schoolgirl South Africa

Most read

  1. 'Ramaphosa shouldn't even dare to interfere' — SA reacts to Ukraine and Russia ... South Africa
  2. ‘Dismal’ Sars taken to the cleaners in court dispute over R8.4m tax bill South Africa
  3. KZN police verifying claims of possible weekend looting of Massmart stores South Africa
  4. 'Which South Africa?' — Government urged not to get involved in deadly Russia ... South Africa
  5. 'I stand with Russia' — Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla hails Putin amid Ukraine invasion South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...