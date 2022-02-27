South Africa

WATCH | BMW crashes into 'spinning' vehicle and ploughs into crowd at illegal drag racing event

Nivashni Nair
27 February 2022 - 15:00
Two vehicles collided at high speed and high impact, with one of the vehicles leaving the roadway and ploughing into a crowd of people.
Two people were injured when a BMW hit a spinning vehicle, which then ploughed into a crowd that had gathered for an illegal drag race at the intersection of Umgeni Road and Intersite Avenue in Durban on Saturday night.

In videos circulating on social media, a vehicle is seen spinning at the intersection as traffic narrowly misses hit it.

A BMW then hits the vehicle at high speed before both vehicles plough into the crowd of onlookers.

Emer-G-Med paramedics together with Netcare 911 responded to the crash.

“On arrival on scene two vehicles were found to have collided at high speed and high impact, with one of the vehicles leaving the roadway and ploughing into a crowd of people. Reports from the scene are that two people were left injured, one critically so.

"They were treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

Durban metro police spokesperson Snr Supt Parboo Sewpersad told TimesLIVE on Sunday police had received a report of illegal drag racing in the area.

“The call came just before midnight. On the way there, a second call was received. This was to alert police of the crash,” he said.

Sewpersad said there were no arrests as the crowd has dispersed before police arrived.

He said illegal drag racers usually played a “cat and mouse” game with police.

“We rely on the community to be the eyes and ears and let us know where these activities are taking place. They must call our control room with factual information.”

