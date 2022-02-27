'With what army?' — What you said about SA's potential involvement in the Russia and Ukraine conflict

TimesLIVE readers have made it clear they don't want SA to be involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, jokingly asking what army we would use if called upon.

Tensions that have been brewing for years boiled over this week when Russian president Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Putin claimed the move was to “protect” the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine and said there was a need to “demilitarise” the country. Ukraine said it was an “act of war”.

Attacks from Russia on several Ukranian cities by air, land and sea followed as the West scrambled to impose harsher sanctions on Putin and his country.

Ukraine said more than a hundred Ukranian military and civilians had been killed in the conflict and there were more than 800 Russian casualties.

As dozens of world leaders condemned the attacks, the SA department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) called on Russia to withdraw in line with the UN Charter.

“The Republic of South Africa is dismayed at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. We regret that the situation has deteriorated despite calls for diplomacy to prevail.

“Armed conflict will no doubt result in human suffering and destruction, the effects of which will not only affect Ukraine, but also reverberate across the world,” it said.

Many people, including EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to stay out of the conflict and deal with internal issues in the country.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking whether SA should get involved in the conflict.

Most, 51%, asked “with what army?” 35% said SA needs to keep its nose out of other people's business and 14% said the conflict would be felt throughout the world and SA should take a stand.