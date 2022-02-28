South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | UAE drops face masks outdoors, quarantine for Covid contact cases

28 February 2022 - 06:15 By TimesLIVE
Visitors inside Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, February 26, 2022. The first phase of Japan's easing on quarantine rules starts from March 1, when new foreign entrants except for tourists will be admitted. The government will cap the number of daily arrivals at 5,000 compared with the current 3,500 for the time being.
Image: Kentaro Takahashi/Bloomberg

February 28 2022 - 06:30

UAE drops face masks outdoors, quarantine for Covid contact cases

The United Arab Emirates, the Middle East tourism and commercial hub, over the weekend ended a requirement to wear face masks outdoors and obligatory quarantine for Covid-19 contact cases.

Fully-vaccinated passengers arriving in the country will no longer require PCR tests, said the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in updated guidance that went into effect on Saturday.

"For economic and tourist sectors, physical distancing has been cancelled while mask-wearing in closed places is still mandatory," it said.

The capital Abu Dhabi also dropped a border entry requirement for a negative PCR test for those coming from other UAE emirates.

Daily coronavirus cases in the country have fallen to some 600 from close to 3,000 in January.

Reuters

February 28 2022 - 06:15

Italy reports 30,629 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 144 deaths

Italy reported 30,629 Covid-19 related cases on Sunday, compared with 38,375 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 144 from 210.Italy has registered 154,560 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.8 million cases to date

Reuters

February 28 2022 - 06:00

Mexico reports 3,519 new Covid-19 cases, 72 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 3,519 new, confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country and 72 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 5,506,105 and the death toll to 318,086.

