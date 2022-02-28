COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | UAE drops face masks outdoors, quarantine for Covid contact cases
February 28 2022 - 06:30
UAE drops face masks outdoors, quarantine for Covid contact cases
The United Arab Emirates, the Middle East tourism and commercial hub, over the weekend ended a requirement to wear face masks outdoors and obligatory quarantine for Covid-19 contact cases.
Fully-vaccinated passengers arriving in the country will no longer require PCR tests, said the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in updated guidance that went into effect on Saturday.
"For economic and tourist sectors, physical distancing has been cancelled while mask-wearing in closed places is still mandatory," it said.
The capital Abu Dhabi also dropped a border entry requirement for a negative PCR test for those coming from other UAE emirates.
Daily coronavirus cases in the country have fallen to some 600 from close to 3,000 in January.
Reuters
February 28 2022 - 06:15
Italy reports 30,629 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 144 deaths
Italy reported 30,629 Covid-19 related cases on Sunday, compared with 38,375 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 144 from 210.Italy has registered 154,560 deaths linked to Covid-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.8 million cases to date
Reuters
February 28 2022 - 06:00
Mexico reports 3,519 new Covid-19 cases, 72 more deaths
Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 3,519 new, confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country and 72 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 5,506,105 and the death toll to 318,086.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 673 257 with 1 266 new cases reported. Today 38 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 99 229 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 673 257 with a recovery rate of 96.4% pic.twitter.com/8zW7MNBvcv— Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 27, 2022