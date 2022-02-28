South Africa

‘It does not make us xenophobic’: Modise defends police identifying suspects by nationality

28 February 2022 - 12:06
Defence minister Thandi Modise says some foreign nationals living in SA, both legally and illegally, 'do not respect our laws, traditions and culture'. File picture.
Defence minister Thandi Modise says some foreign nationals living in SA, both legally and illegally, 'do not respect our laws, traditions and culture'. File picture.
Image: GCIS

Don’t have time to read? Listen to the summary below, provided by the writer.

Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise has defended police officers identifying criminal suspects by their nationalities, saying this does not make them xenophobic. 

Modise was responding to questions about the justice, crime prevention and security cluster’s effectiveness; after several serious crime incidents and the release of a scathing report into the July 2021 riots.

According to Modise, police were sometimes “too shy” to disclose the nationalities of suspects. 

“I have no problem with the police keeping mum about the nationalities of offenders but I think sometimes we are too shy to say to people who cross our borders — both legally and illegally, who reside among  us and do not respect our laws, traditions and cultures — that we are fed up,” Modise said.

‘These laws will protect everyone equally’ — Motsoaledi defends job quotas for foreign nationals

“The problem is when companies employ an illegal person to exploit them,” said home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
News
6 days ago

She said criminal syndicates need to be observed more closely because they may put service delivery at risk.

“What is happening in Orkney and Potchefstroom, North West, we need to give a closer look because it is syndicates who sometimes deal with matters which take away even the water supply which is supposed to be routed to people. Then we blame the municipalities.

“We need to say ‘come stay with us if you are legal. If you are not legal, please approach us for help. If you are in trouble, we will see how we can help you. If we have to deport you, we will not be apologetic about it. But please respect us.'”

READ MORE:

Gayton McKenzie gets tongues wagging with suggestion immigrants should fight in Ukraine

Should immigrants living in that country fight for Ukraine?
Politics
2 hours ago

'Adopt a policy of non-alignment': Here's how Ndlozi believes Africa should handle Russia-Ukraine conflict

“We must take no sides. Condemn both sides. Call daily for peace and coexistence,” said Ndlozi.
News
3 days ago

Maimane weighs in on immigrant job quotas: ‘We can’t solve our challenges without honesty’

Mmusi Maimane said for SA to think of itself as an island away from the continent was unfair and problematic.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Dismal’ Sars taken to the cleaners in court dispute over R8.4m tax bill South Africa
  2. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  3. Ramaphosa 'unhappy' over SA's Russia invasion flip-flop News
  4. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  5. Treasury boss halts all new state tenders amid confusion on ConCourt ruling South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...