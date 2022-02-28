South Africans abroad helping countrymen stuck in Ukraine nightmare

“All they want is to get home.”

So says Hayley Richert, an SA expat in London who is one of a group of women helping SA citizens leave Ukraine safely.

She has had only a few hours' sleep since Thursday.

Richert, Lorraine Blaauw, a South African in the Netherlands, and Kim Kur run the Facebook group “Community Circle Home SA” to support SA refugees and the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco).

She said people who need help contact them through the Facebook page.

“Whenever I close my eyes, I think of those people and how I can help. Then I wake up to try to contact people and ask for help.”

Richert said South Africans living abroad were offering accommodation to people from Ukraine who need a place to stay. She was also part of a group that helped South Africans needing repatriation when the world went into lockdown due to Covid-19.