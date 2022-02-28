South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearings on July 2021 unrest continue

Starts at 10am

28 February 2022 - 09:40 By TimesLIVE

On Monday the SA Human Rights Commission will continue to hear evidence from key witnesses about the July 2021 unrest and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and Business Unity SA are expected to testify.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

KZN on the road to recovery after July riots, says premier Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal is on the way to economic recovery after the July 2021 unrest that brought the province to its knees, says premier Sihle Zikalala.
Politics
3 days ago

LISTEN | Soweto community leaders knew of July 2021 unrest before it happened and warned the police

A Soweto community leader who represents the Bahlali Baduli non-profit organisation on Thursday told the SA Human Rights Commission that community ...
News
3 days ago

KZN investor confidence picks up as developments crank back to life

Investor confidence in KwaZulu-Natal is returning after being battered in the wake of the July violence, with activity in the port city’s logistics ...
Business Times
1 day ago

July 2021 unrest: R17bn in damages claims paid by Sasria

Sasria has paid out R17.19bn in six months for claims emanating from the July 2021 civil unrest.
News
5 days ago
