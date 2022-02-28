RECORDED | SAHRC hearings on July 2021 unrest continue
Starts at 10am
28 February 2022 - 09:40
On Monday the SA Human Rights Commission will continue to hear evidence from key witnesses about the July 2021 unrest and looting in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
The eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and Business Unity SA are expected to testify.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.