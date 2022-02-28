Win for government on public sector wage bill

SA’s top court has upheld a ruling by a lower tribunal that allowed the government to renege on salary increases for public servants, bolstering its efforts to rein in runaway debt and the budget deficit.

The Constitutional Court announced the ruling in a judgment published on its website on Monday.

The government backtracked on an agreement to raise pay for about 1.3-million employees in 2020, the final year of a three-year deal. The move was part of an effort to contain its wage bill which grew at an inflation-beating annual average rate of 7.3% before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In December 2020 the labour court dismissed an application by unions to force the state to fulfil the accord.

Monday’s ruling means government won’t have to find additional funds to make good on the agreement or bolster efforts to reduce its headcount.