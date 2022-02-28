South Africa

Win for government on public sector wage bill

Constitutional Court backs freeze on final year of wage deal for public service

28 February 2022 - 13:15 By S'thembile Cele
Agreeing to demands for continued inflation-beating increases for public servants would compromise the medium-term fiscal framework presented by finance minister Enoch Godongwana last week. File image.
Agreeing to demands for continued inflation-beating increases for public servants would compromise the medium-term fiscal framework presented by finance minister Enoch Godongwana last week. File image.
Image: Bloomberg

SA’s top court has upheld a ruling by a lower tribunal that allowed the government to renege on salary increases for public servants, bolstering its efforts to rein in runaway debt and the budget deficit.

The Constitutional Court announced the ruling in a judgment published on its website on Monday.

The government backtracked on an agreement to raise pay for about 1.3-million employees in 2020, the final year of a three-year deal. The move was part of an effort to contain its wage bill which grew at an inflation-beating annual average rate of 7.3% before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In December 2020 the labour court dismissed an application by unions to force the state to fulfil the accord.

Monday’s ruling means government won’t have to find additional funds to make good on the agreement or bolster efforts to reduce its headcount.

Road to economic recovery ‘steep and extremely challenging’: Ramaphosa

SA’s path to economic recovery after the devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic is “steep and will be extremely challenging”, President Cyril Ramaphosa ...
Politics
4 hours ago

While honouring the deal would have cost the government R37bn in the 2021 fiscal year, it would have been on the hook for R75bn in back pay for civil servants, Absa Group Ltd economists, including Peter Worthington and Miyelani Maluleke, said in research note on Monday that cited National Treasury officials.

The ruling comes before another round of wage negotiations.  

The Public Servants Association, which represents more than 240,000 state workers, said it intends to seek increases equivalent to the consumer inflation rate — which stands at 5.7% — plus two percentage points, and that it wants a single-year wage deal.

That compares with a budget estimate for the state’s annual salary bill to rise by an average of 1.8% annually over the next three fiscal years. 

Remuneration costs account for about a third of total government expenditure, and agreeing to demands for continued inflation-beating increases would compromise the medium-term fiscal framework presented by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on February 23.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Debt servicing and social spending compete for budget cash

Better-than-expected tax revenue could ease the governmen't task of balancing its books
Business Times
1 week ago

R1,000 sweetener to civil servants adds R20bn to government wage bill

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said a run-away public sector wage bill was one of the domestic risks facing government finances in an uncertain ...
Politics
3 months ago

Public service ministry reveals mammoth government wage bill

The government will spend more than R549bn annually on public servant salaries, a response to parliamentary questions revealed.
Politics
4 months ago

Public sector wage deal will cost R20bn, Treasury tells parliament

The National Treasury said in a presentation before a parliamentary committee that the R20bn cost was above the compensation ceiling contained in ...
Politics
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Dismal’ Sars taken to the cleaners in court dispute over R8.4m tax bill South Africa
  2. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  3. Ramaphosa 'unhappy' over SA's Russia invasion flip-flop News
  4. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  5. Treasury boss halts all new state tenders amid confusion on ConCourt ruling South Africa

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...