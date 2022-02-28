‘You think you’re Putin but you’re quarter Mugabe’ — Maimane slams Zim president for ‘attack’ on opposition

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has slammed Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly unleashing police on attendees at a political rally hosted by his opponents, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), at the weekend.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was in Gokwe to address a campaign rally before by-elections on March 26. However, the gathering was thwarted by authorities who allegedly fired water canon on his supporters.