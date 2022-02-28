South Africa

‘You think you’re Putin but you’re quarter Mugabe’ — Maimane slams Zim president for ‘attack’ on opposition

28 February 2022 - 13:19
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has spoken out against Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa after reports he used police to disburse crowds during a rally.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has slammed Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly unleashing police on attendees at a political rally hosted by his opponents, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), at the weekend. 

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was in Gokwe to address a campaign rally before by-elections on March 26. However, the gathering was thwarted by authorities who allegedly fired water canon on his supporters. 

“The abuse of police [is] unacceptable. We had no single police officer in Highfield or at any of our rallies. Our rallies are not covered by police. They just disrupt our activities. Police are only for Zanu-PF. They don’t have police to cover the rally, but they have police and an arsenal to block us,” Chamisa tweeted.

Maimane chimed in, calling Mnangagwa’s alleged behaviour “thuggery”.

He also called on SA to defend democracy and respond accordingly to leaders who sought to silence their political opponents. 

“Do not use the police to frustrate your political opponents Emmerson Mnangagwa. You think you are [Russian President Vladimir] Putin but you are quarter [late Zimbabwean President Robert] Mugabe. The world is not going to tolerate thuggery any more. SA is already paying the price for your brutality and corruption,” Maimane tweeted. 

