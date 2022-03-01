South Africa

Car set alight and buildings vandalised at UKZN's Westville campus

01 March 2022 - 12:36 By TimesLIVE
A group of people damaged buildings, attacked staff and set a car alight at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Westville campus on Tuesday. File image.
Image: Supplied

Violent scenes erupted at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Westville campus on Tuesday when a group of people went on the rampage.

Normah Zondo, UKZN's corporate relations executive director, said: “At about 10am, the university received reports that a group of individuals were damaging buildings with rocks and attacking staff on campus. A car was set alight during the rampage.

“The university condemns this criminal behaviour in the strongest possible terms. This behaviour does not have any place in our society and especially in institutions of higher learning.”

She said the university's risk management services (RMS) would work with police to investigate the attacks.

“The management will continue to engage with bona fide structures such as the SRC on genuine concerns but will treat criminal conduct as such,” she said.

