COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US tells agencies they can ease federal employee mask rules
March 01 2022 - 06:00
US tells agencies they can ease federal employee mask rules
The White House told federal agencies late on Monday they can drop Covid-19 requirements that employees and visitors wear masks in federal buildings in much of the country, according to a document seen by Reuters.
The White House-led Safer Federal Workforce Task Force told agencies in new guidance that in counties with low or medium COVID-19 community levels they do not need to require individuals to wear masks in that federal facility, regardless of vaccination status.
The White House directed agencies to revise federal employee masking and testing rules no later than March 4.
Reuters
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 674 042 with 785 new cases reported. Today 183 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 99 412 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 643 109 with a recovery rate of 96.4% pic.twitter.com/3jsCugjjhs— Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 28, 2022
