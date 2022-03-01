South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US tells agencies they can ease federal employee mask rules

01 March 2022 - 06:05 By TimesLIVE
People play on the beach during the carnival festival, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in La Guaira, Venezuela February 28, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

March 01 2022 - 06:00

US tells agencies they can ease federal employee mask rules

The White House told federal agencies late on Monday they can drop Covid-19 requirements that employees and visitors wear masks in federal buildings in much of the country, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The White House-led Safer Federal Workforce Task Force told agencies in new guidance that in counties with low or medium COVID-19 community levels they do not need to require individuals to wear masks in that federal facility, regardless of vaccination status.

The White House directed agencies to revise federal employee masking and testing rules no later than March 4.

Reuters

