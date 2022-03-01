eThekwini mayor says Covid-19 limited his knowledge about July unrest

EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda told the SA Human Rights Commission that his knowledge of mitigation measures put in place by the city ahead of the July 2021 unrest was limited as he was in isolation for Covid-19 at the time.

The SAHRC on Monday heard evidence from the mayor regarding the unrest and looting in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Kaunda was asked to detail the city’s response to the events that resulted in the destruction of properties, businesses, and a reported loss of R50bn to the economy.

He said his knowledge about the causes of the unrest was limited as he was in isolation when events unfolded.

“I tested positive and decided to recuse myself from all those engagements ... My knowledge of what was done by the municipality to prepare for the unrest may be limited by the fact that I tested positive for Covid-19 at the beginning of July and had to isolate and returned to work on July 12. Most of the damage had already occurred by then.”

He said his sources of information were limited to the news and word of mouth.

“My personal understanding of the constraints may be limited by the fact that I was in isolation and my primary sources of information were the media, social networks and what was told to me by others,” he said.

Kaunda was asked about his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma, whose arrest in July last year was found to be among the contributing factors that resulted in the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said he had no personal relationship with Zuma but hailed him as his mentor and a devoted member of the ANC.

Asked what he made of the ConCourt ruling in June 2021 which found Zuma in contempt of court and his subsequent arrest in July, Kaunda said that as a law-abiding citizen, he had no qualms about the former president’s arrest but was concerned about his age and ill health.