South Africa

eThekwini mayor says Covid-19 limited his knowledge about July unrest

Kaunda outlined interventions by the city from the early stages of the unrest, revealing that he could not see the operation through to completion as he had to isolate after contracting Covid-19.

01 March 2022 - 09:00
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda told the SA Human Rights Commission his knowledge of what unfolded during the July unrest may be limited due to him contracting Covid-19.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda told the SA Human Rights Commission his knowledge of what unfolded during the July unrest may be limited due to him contracting Covid-19.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda told the SA Human Rights Commission that his knowledge of mitigation measures put in place by the city ahead of the July 2021 unrest was limited as he was in isolation for Covid-19 at the time.

The SAHRC on Monday heard evidence from the mayor regarding the unrest and looting in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. 

Kaunda was asked to detail the city’s response to the events that resulted in the destruction of properties, businesses, and a reported loss of R50bn to the economy. 

He said his knowledge about the causes of the unrest was limited as he was in isolation when events unfolded. 

“I tested positive and decided to recuse myself from all those engagements ... My knowledge of what was done by the municipality to prepare for the unrest may be limited by the fact that I tested positive for Covid-19 at the beginning of July and had to isolate and returned to work on July 12. Most of the damage had already occurred by then.” 

He said his sources of information were limited to the news and word of mouth. 

“My personal understanding of the constraints may be limited by the fact that I was in isolation and my primary sources of information were the media, social networks and what was told to me by others,” he said. 

Kaunda was asked about his relationship with former president Jacob Zuma, whose arrest in July last year was found to be among the contributing factors that resulted in the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said he had no personal relationship with Zuma but hailed him as his mentor and a devoted member of the ANC. 

Asked what he made of the ConCourt ruling in June 2021 which found Zuma in contempt of court and his subsequent arrest in July, Kaunda said that as a law-abiding citizen, he had no qualms about the former president’s arrest but was concerned about his age and ill health. 

READ MORE

POLL | Do you trust intelligence and security forces to prevent a repeat of the July unrest?

Would government be able to stop a repeat of last year's unrest and looting?
News
3 days ago

'They came when it was quiet': Soldiers a no-show at height of July unrest, say Gauteng community leaders

Community leaders from Soweto and Alexandra which were affected during the July 2021 unrest say soldiers were nowhere to be seen during the height of ...
News
4 days ago

State Security Agency finally gets a permanent boss

President Cyril Rampahosa named Thembisile Majola as the new head of the State Security Agency on Monday night.
Politics
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Ramaphosa 'unhappy' over SA's Russia invasion flip-flop News
  3. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  4. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  5. Tremor recorded in Centurion South Africa

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA