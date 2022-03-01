KZN parents to be refunded by education department after contributing at no-fee school

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has resolved to refund parents who believed their financial contributions to Ohlange High were for school fees as opposed to donations.

The MEC was visiting the Inanda-based school after there were allegations of corruption that culminated in a protest outside the school gates last month.

Famous as the place where former president Nelson Mandela cast his vote in the 1994 elections, Ohlange High is a no-fee school.

It made headlines two weeks ago when a protest was reported amid allegations of parents being required to pay school fees despite it being a quintile 3 school, among other issues.

Thandanani Mabanga, head of the school governing body (SGB), said the allegations around parents paying school fees was a misunderstanding spread by people who posed as members of the SGB for political reasons.

The allegations stem from a parents' meeting held on September 11 last year where it was agreed parents would make financial contributions in 2022 to help the dire state of the school.

Mabanga said: “Some people then instigated another community who are not parents here, and next thing there were stories in the media about Ohlange SGB which are not true. Some were SGB [members] at some point while others never were. We were also surprised by a SGB that dresses in the regalia of political parties.

“They came to protest outside the school two weeks back (February 17 and 18), wanting to halt learning and threatening to burn tyres. The principal ended up having to intervene when pupils and parents wanted to fight the protesters.”

Nkosinathi Ngcobo, newly appointed education head of department, said the money — about R1,000 per parent — was used to make up for challenges facing the school, including electricity payments.

“The school has a huge electric bill because there were people using electricity illegally. It’s issues like those that forced the school to resort to appealing for donations. Appealing to the parents caused confusion as that might easily be understood to be paying school fees.”

He confirmed there was nothing stopping schools like Ohlange High from asking for private donations.

“No-fee schools can ask for private donations from the private sector, individual business people and even parents. In this case we want certainty that all of them understood it to be a donation and not a school fee.”

Ngcobo said they resolved that the department would write letters to parents informing them of refunds for those who want it.

“The parents who want it back must collect it with proof of payment. Those who say it was a donation and they don’t want it back must sign forms that confirm they knew they could get refunds and voluntarily chose to leave the money with the school as a donation. It must be on record,” said Ngcobo.

Other issues Mshengu and his team sought to address concerned the legitimacy of the SGB and allegations of financial mismanagement at the school.

An investigation was undertaken and the findings were submitted in a report with recommendations which are being considered for action.

The MEC had earlier visited Grosvenor Girls' High school to intervene in allegations of racism at the school.

An emotionally charged day ended with police escorting members of the EFF and parents out of the school. They expressed dissatisfaction with the MEC allegedly refusing to engage with them and instead only addressing them.

He did engage with the pupils and said he would commission a panel to investigate racism allegations “with clear terms of reference”.

“Victims will be afforded a platform to tell their stories without fear of victimisation. Be as honest as you can because findings and recommendations will be based on your testimonies.”

Mshengu cautioned parents who were calling for “heads to roll” against “taking shortcuts.”

“We will avoid taking shortcuts because that will lead to us coming here again next year and that will mean we are useless leaders.”

Mshengu said Ngcobo would select a panel by Friday which will have 21 days to complete a report.

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa) said it was “concerned about the disruption of teaching and learning at Grosvenor Girls”.

“Naptosa has a zero tolerance attitude to allegations of racism. The allegations against the school are serious and warrant a thorough investigation,” said KwaZulu-Natal head Thirona Moodley.

“We appeal to the pupils and parents to resume learning while the allegations are investigated. We cannot allow a loss in teaching time,” she said.

