LISTEN | Russia-Ukraine conflict: SA and other developing countries 'don’t have to take sides'
01 March 2022 - 15:30
The government has been issuing conflicting statements about its stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
However, Wits University international relations associate professor Malte Brosig said SA and other developing countries can leave taking sides to the “big boys” despite SA being part of BRICS.
Listen:
Brosig is doubtful the UN will come to Ukraine’s rescue.
