National Labour Migration Policy released for public comment — here’s what you need to know

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi has released the National Labour Migration Policy (NLMP) for public comment and engagement, saying the initiative seeks to strike a balance among conflicting interests.

Nxesi said the proposed policy aims to address South Africans’ expectations regarding access to work opportunities given the rise in unemployment and a perception that foreign nationals are distorting labour market access.

It will introduce quotas on the total number of documented foreign nationals with work visas that can be employed in several sectors, including agriculture, hospitality and tourism, and construction.

“It has become increasingly apparent, with the rapid expansion of international migration flows that SA needs to develop appropriate policy effectively to manage this. SA is not immune to international migration trends as well as attempts to exploit this for political gain. Our response is to develop an effective NLMP,” said Nxesi.

The public has about 90 days to submit inputs to NLMP@labour.gov.za