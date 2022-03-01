South Africa

SA records 1,649 new Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

01 March 2022 - 19:31 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 1,649 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.
Of the new cases, the most were in Gauteng (606), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (337) and the Western Cape (308).

This means that there have been 3,675,691 confirmed cases across SA to date.

The NICD also reported that there were 18 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day. Of these, six were in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the remainder coming as a result of an ongoing health department audit.

In total, there have been 99,430 fatalities recorded across the country to date.

The NICD also reported that there were 49 hospital admissions in the past day, taking to 2,887 the number of people now admitted in SA's hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

