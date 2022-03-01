SIU stops payout of portion of retired public works official's pension fund

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order to freeze a portion of a former department of public works and infrastructure official's pension benefits.

This is to allow the SIU to institute proceedings at the Special Tribunal to recover monies lost by the department in a tender with a service provider.

The SIU said on Tuesday the Special Tribunal order interdicts and restrains the Government Employees Pension Fund and Government Pensions Fund from paying Clive Charlton R510,024 in pension benefits.

The order will operate as an interim interdict pending the final determination of an action to be instituted by the SIU in the Special Tribunal against Charlton and NECS Electrical Consulting within 30 days.

The SIU said between 2014 and 2018, the department appointed NECS as a service provider to render electrical maintenance and repair services at buildings owned by the department, which other client departments were occupying.