WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues
01 March 2022 - 10:16
The Life Esidimeni inquest continues to be heard by the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
More than 140 mental health patients lost their lives in the 2016 tragedy when they were transferred from psychiatric facilities in Gauteng to NGOs and other care centres.
