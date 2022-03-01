South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

01 March 2022 - 10:16 By TimesLIVE

The Life Esidimeni inquest continues to be heard by the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. 

More than 140 mental health patients lost their lives in the 2016 tragedy when they were transferred from psychiatric facilities in Gauteng to NGOs and other care centres.

