South Africa

WATCH | Tensions at KZN school as education MEC attempts to address racism and corruption allegations

01 March 2022 - 11:52 By Lwazi Hlengu

Tensions boiled over at Grosvenor Girls' High School in Durban after parents claimed they were snubbed by KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu and not given a chance to engage him over allegations of racism and corruption.

Mshengu was visiting the girls-only school to address issues of racism, which is alleged to be rife at the school, , culminating in a silent protest on Thursday.

Chaos ensued when a scuffle developed between a member of the EFF and provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi  over a microphone.

Members of the EFF allegedly tried to prevent the MEC from addressing the pupils, resulting in one individual getting in a scuffle with Mahlambi.

Mshengu said: “We were going to relay what we had discussed to the learners as the whole because we only had the RCLs (their representatives) in the meeting. Unfortunately the EFF, true to their nature and character, believe that disruption is what will make them relevant.

“We are not going to leave the school without talking to the learners. We have called the police to remove these people from the EFF, all of them. It’s unfortunate that they want to be opportunistic and disrupt the process we are putting in place.”

The SAPS and private security are at the school.

Mshengu was also expected to visit Ohlange High School in Inanda to intervene in challenges at the school.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Panyaza Lesufi says education department will root out racism ‘whether people like it or not’

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says children must never be afraid of going to school because they will be discriminated against and made to ...
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | If parents can’t set an example, how can we expect kids to be any better?

The racial tension at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen has been made worse by the disgraceful behaviour of parents
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Ramaphosa 'unhappy' over SA's Russia invasion flip-flop News
  3. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  4. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  5. Tremor recorded in Centurion South Africa

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA