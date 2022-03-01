WATCH | Tensions at KZN school as education MEC attempts to address racism and corruption allegations

Chaos ensued when a scuffle developed between a member of the EFF and provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi over a microphone.

Members of the EFF allegedly tried to prevent the MEC from addressing the pupils, resulting in one individual getting in a scuffle with Mahlambi.

Mshengu said: “We were going to relay what we had discussed to the learners as the whole because we only had the RCLs (their representatives) in the meeting. Unfortunately the EFF, true to their nature and character, believe that disruption is what will make them relevant.

“We are not going to leave the school without talking to the learners. We have called the police to remove these people from the EFF, all of them. It’s unfortunate that they want to be opportunistic and disrupt the process we are putting in place.”

The SAPS and private security are at the school.

Mshengu was also expected to visit Ohlange High School in Inanda to intervene in challenges at the school.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE