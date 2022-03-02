South Africa

Businessman suing for R10m over ‘Gangster State’ wins early battle

02 March 2022 - 11:43 By Dave Chambers
Durban businessman Vikash Narsai has won a preliminary legal battle in his claim for R10m in defamation damages from Pieter-Louis Myburgh and Penguin Random House SA.
Durban businessman Vikash Narsai has won a preliminary legal battle in his claim for R10m in defamation damages from Pieter-Louis Myburgh and Penguin Random House SA.
Image: Supplied

A preliminary court skirmish involving journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of the book Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture, has gone the way of a businessman suing him for R10m.

Vikash Narsai sued in 2019 over a chapter in the book which claimed Narsai and his company, Nexor 312, were among “a band of politically connected contractors” involved in a R220m housing project near Vrede in Free State.

The Durban businessman said Myburgh and publisher Penguin Random House SA had accused him and his company of being part of corrupt activities, which was false and defamatory.

The book at the centre of the Durban high court defamation case.
The book at the centre of the Durban high court defamation case.
Image: Penguin Random House SA

In a Durban high court judgment on Monday, judge Graham Lopes said Narsai specified 12 portions of chapter 16 in the book which accused him and his company of:

  • paying bribes to secure access to tender work;
  • unlawfully obtaining work outside of lawful tender processes by corrupting government officials; and
  • taking part in schemes to defraud the government by siphoning-off funds intended for housing projects.

Lopes was ruling on an application by Myburgh and Penguin for two issues to be decided separately: whether chapter 16 defamed Narsai and Nexor 312; and if so, how.

He dismissed the application, saying there was “no merit in determining at the outset whether the 12 statements (and, indeed, any others, alleged to reflect the chapter within the context of the book) are defamatory”.

Magashule threatened to sue Myburgh for defamation but has not yet done so.

Speaking at a launch in Cape Town in April 2019, Myburgh said: “The issues unpacked in the book are clearly very well researched and it is factually based, and I speak to people on the record.

“[Magashule] must keep in mind that if it does end up there, obviously we will defend it and we are able to rely on quite a large body of documents and individuals who would come to testify.

“So if he’s willing to have this issue play out in court, it would be a very healthy way for us to deal with some of these issues unpacked in the book.”

Last month in Daily Maverick, Myburgh reported more allegations against Narsai in relation to the Vrede housing project. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Twitter sides with Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla amid Russia tweets

“We have investigated the reported content and have found it is not subject to removal under the Twitter rules or German law,” a notice from ...
News
50 minutes ago

LISTEN | Zuma rejects state capture inquiry finding that he received kickbacks from Bosasa

Former president Jacob Zuma has rejected the finding of the state capture inquiry that he “accepted gratification” from controversial state ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him

Former Free State premier and long-serving ANC provincial chair Ace Magashule has lost influence in the province he controlled for almost two decades.
News
3 days ago

BOOK REVIEW | We’ve Bain warned: how a US firm cynically aided state capture

Corruption fatigue is high, but for the sake of SA we cannot allow it to bog us down, as this book proves
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  2. IT specialist accused of defrauding Absa of R103m gunned down at home South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in March South Africa
  4. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  5. Teen who tracked Elon Musk’s jet is chasing Russian tycoons World

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA