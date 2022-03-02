South Africa

Despite court ruling the throne remains vacant, Zulu royal family says

Senior royal family members say various traditional processes, customs and rituals must be followed for the new monarch to be appointed

Neither Prince Misuzulu Zulu nor any other person will be crowned king without the Zulu royal family performing sacred rituals, say senior royals. File photo.
The Zulu royal family says until such time that the core family members and the Zulu Royal Council have had their sitting to appoint a new king, the throne will remain vacant.

This follows a judgment by the Pietermaritzburg high court giving the go-ahead for Prince Misuzulu to become Zulu monarch.

A statement that followed shortly after the ruling — signed by senior royal house members Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu and Prince Vulindlela — states that the cases and judgments handed down on Wednesday had no bearing on the matter of the successor to the Zulu king.

“As per our custom and tradition, pronouncements of a new king cannot be made without the family performing our sacred rituals, specifically Ukukhuphula Isilo (connecting the king’s spirit), Ukugeza Izigodlo (cleansing of the royal palaces) and especially Ukugeza Isihlalo (cleansing the throne),” the senior royals said. 

As the family approaches the first anniversary of the passing of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuZulu, the royal family assured the Zulu nation that the family prioritised its culture, the sacredness of the throne and the stability of the Zulu family and nation.

“We will guard and protect the legacy of his majesty, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuZulu, by honouring his wishes and those of his predecessors but ensuring that we remain orderly and diligent in handling matters of high sensitivity such as the appointment of a new king,” said the statement.

“We will ensure that in our quest of appointing a new king, we are guided by our Zulu customs, the constitution of SA, the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act and the submissions made by the late king to the Nhlapo commission.”

The princes added that the history of the Zulu royal family has taught the nation that appointing a new king is a delicate process that shouldn’t be rushed “lest we allow interference from impostors acting as royal family members, political influence and the media to distract us from ensuring that the successor of His Majesty the late King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuZulu begins his rule on a cleansed throne with a united family and nation”.

The statement said customs take precedence and will be prioritised. 

“Until such time that the specified rituals have been performed, and until such time that the core Zulu royal family members and the Zulu Royal Council have had their sitting to appoint a new king, it is clear to those that respect our culture and honour the law that there is no king on the AmaZulu throne.”

