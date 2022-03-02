South Africa

Driver critical, passenger killed after vehicle flies off the N1 at Centurion

02 March 2022 - 07:48 By TimesLIVE
A man has been killed and another left in a critical condition after a vehicle flew off the N1 onto Van Ryneveld Avenue this morning.
Image: EMER-G-MED

A passenger was killed and the driver critically injured in a crash in Centurion on Wednesday morning.

Emer-G-Med paramedics were alerted at 6am to the accident on Van Ryneveld Avenue at the N1 Bridge.

“A light delivery vehicle careened off the N1, overturning and landing on its roof on the road below.

“Closer inspection found the passenger to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

“The driver was found in a critical condition and several advanced life support interventions were needed to stabilise him before he was taken by ambulance to hospital for further care,” said Emer-G-Med.

