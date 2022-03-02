South Africa

Four suspected robbers killed after high-speed chase on Durban freeway

02 March 2022 - 17:35 By TIMESLIVE
Four alleged robbers were killed after a high-speed car chase and shoot-out on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

A high-speed car case from Morningside to Chatsworth involving alleged armed robbers, private security and police ended in the deaths of four men on Wednesday. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a group of suspected armed robbers were spotted by a private security company in Morningside shortly before midday. The men sped off in their white Mercedes-Benz.

“A chase ensued towards the N2 off-ramp, southbound towards the Higginson Highway. Police officers from K9 unit, air wing and other role players joined the chase. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a truck on Higginson Highway where a shoot-out ensued.

“During the exchange of gunfire, four suspects were fatally wounded. Three pistols were seized from suspects. The fifth suspect was taken to hospital where he is under police guard.”

Gwala said preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in Pinetown in December and was subsequently used in a number of robberies in Durban and Richards Bay. 

She said police also retrieved signal jamming devices inside the car.

“One of the suspects managed to flee the scene and is being sought by police.”

TimesLIVE

