Gomorah community refuses to move and demands services from Tshwane

The community of Gomorah, Malusi Ext 1 in Pretoria West, has insisted they will not relocate to any land provided by the city, demanding instead that basic services be brought to their area.

The community leaders on Monday met city officials to demand water, proper roads and toilets.

“Gomorah Malusi 1 is not moving — we want development where we are. They must provide services and roads, electricity, water and toilets,” said Elmond Boshielo, treasurer of action group at Gomorah Malusi 1.

Boshielo said the area has been waiting for more than 15 years for electricity and other basic services.

Responding to an announcement by the MMC for human settlements, Abel Tau, on relocations, Boshielo said: “We saw that he said Melusi is moving, we are telling him to stop, he must reduce the speed. We want that place to be developed, we are not going anywhere.”

After their meeting with the city on Monday, he said they have given the city two weeks to set up a meeting with Tau.

In a written response, the city said it had proposed that all occupants be relocated to a new township called the Orchards Extension 110.

“The city has purchased the land in Strydfontein for a township upgrade and the township name will be Orchards Extension 110. The land will accommodate several informal settlements within Region 1 and Region 3,” said the group head of the human settlements department, Nonto Memela.

This is based on a court order that people living in the wetlands be relocated.

Memela said the city was in the process of marking the areas for relocation and registering the occupants. Once that process is completed, a date will be finalised.

“The duration of the relocation will be determined once all the occupants to be relocated are registered and the city knows their numbers,” said Memela.

TimesLIVE