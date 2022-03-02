Idle and frustrated: Young South Africans speak about the need for recreational facilities

Recreational facilities play a crucial role in youth development. Research has shown that sports and fitness centres, community halls, parks, libraries, cultural centres and other facilities can keep young people out of harm’s way and reduce crime.

In SA, however, these facilities aren’t available to everyone and townships are hardest hit as they continue to have large numbers of unengaged and uninvolved youths who are not in employment, education or training – people referred to as NEETs.

Research on NEETs found that about 17 million people in SA between the ages of 15-60 were not in employment, education or training in the latter part of 2020 and more than half were below the age of 35. This significant number of idle youths has an impact on crime and community safety – as many African township youths are forced to achieve a sense of belonging through engaging in crime, violence, drug abuse and alcohol abuse.

Studies in SA have repeatedly shown the link between idle youths and troubled social behaviour, including drug abuse and violence. Some studies have also found that access to recreational facilities can help learners to leave gangs.

Our research explored the intricate link between recreational facilities and gang involvement in marginalised communities. It sought to help youth development practitioners better understand the role played by recreational facilities in reducing gangs and antisocial behaviour.