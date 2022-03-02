South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

If multiple people in my household are positive, can they isolate together or do they have to be separated?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
02 March 2022 - 07:00
Family members who are infected with Covid-19 can quarantine together and do not need to be individually isolated.
Image: 123RF/ tommaso79

According to Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health, family members who are infected with Covid-19 can quarantine together and do not need to be individually isolated.

Cabinet recently approved several changes to quarantine guidelines. These in include; those who test positive with no symptoms do not have to isolate and contacts do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms.

“If you test positive with symptoms, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to 7 days,” it added.

The Johns Hopkins University experts said the goal of quarantining is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“The goal of isolation is to avoid infecting people who are not already infected. Isolating separately is challenging, so if multiple people in a household have confirmed Covid-19, it’s fine for them to isolate together.”

It advised that if one household member has Covid-19, that person be isolated from others in the home.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) recommends that recommends that those in quarantine isolate in a different room and avoid all physical contact and interaction with others.

It is important to be able to contact a healthcare provider while in isolation, in case hospitalisation is needed. 

If a person does not have their own room at home, they should admit themselves to government facilities.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED

The state of disaster will be scrapped soon, so how will government then manage Covid-19?

Health minister Joe Phaahla said alternative regulations will cover surveillance and control of notifiable diseases, adherence to public health ...
News
5 days ago

Are people on immunosuppressive drugs more susceptible to severe Covid-19?

Research has found those who take immunosuppressive drugs do not fare worse than others, on average, when hospitalised with Covid-19.
News
1 week ago

I got my vaccine in another country, can I get a booster in SA?

The health department has clarified that those who got their initial jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine outside SA can soon get their booster shots in this ...
News
1 week ago

What should I do if I got my first dose of vaccine overseas but it was different to those available in SA?

Government advises those who receive at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in a foreign country to get a second Pfizer shot six weeks after the ...
News
2 days ago
