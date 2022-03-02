IN PICS | All we want is stability in the family so we can get our funds back, says Zulu royal spokesperson

The Zulu royal household is optimistic that the family will overcome internal disputes which have seen it hauled before court and their funds frozen.

So said family spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu who was speaking at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday where judge Isaac Madondo ruled that the coronation of Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini as king of the Zulus can go ahead.

“All we need is stability in our family. We are citizens of the country and we obey our constitution,” Zulu said.

It wasn't the first time the Zulu royal family had been embroiled in leadership battles. Zulu said in the time of King Cetshwayo, the monarchy had been rocked by bitter succession battles which claimed the lives of siblings.

“We are fortunate that this time around there have been no casualties. This is a misunderstanding that will pass.”

Zulu said he hoped the disputes would bring an end to the suspension of funding by the KZN government.

“We have community projects which we need to do. We hope once everything is over government can make a resolution.”

In September last year the provincial government said it had taken a “resolution to allow the Zulu royal household space and opportunity to resolve family-related issues without external interference”.

“As such, the executive council has resolved to delay its support and funding for cultural activities until the disputes related to the Zulu royal household kingship are resolved.”

