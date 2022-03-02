Mamelodi East community close 'overcrowded' school, demand extra mobile classrooms

Another parent, Erna Mokoena, said the number of pupils per class ranged from 70 to 80.

“There are no chairs, they sit on beer and cold drink crates and some sit on the floor and on top of their school bags. That is why we have closed the school so that the government can, at least for now, increase classrooms. Each container must have 35 pupils,” she said.

Her child was tired of complaining.

“Some sleep in the class and teachers don’t know them all because they are many. Last week I went to report to a teacher that my child was sick and the teacher asked who my child was.”

The parents dismissed allegations that they were members of the notorious “Boko Haram” gang and said they would guard the school against harm.

Another parent, Thulani Mabena, said: “We want the department to bring at least 10 mobile classes to reduce the overcrowding. We want a permanent school structure, that is why we are fighting. It's been 15 years with the school having mobile classrooms. The toilets are scary, I wouldn’t use them and I wouldn’t allow my child to use them either.

“Our children cannot sit on top of crates. We are not fighting with the school, we are fighting the method being used at the school. The department must take us seriously. If possible, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi must come. Children are feeling pain with the crates, how can they concentrate?”